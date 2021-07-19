Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PCK opened at $9.58 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.