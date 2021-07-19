Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,148 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

