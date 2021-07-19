Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Boosted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

NYSE NET opened at $102.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

