CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,362 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLF. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,335,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM Life Sciences stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,288. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

