CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s 2020-2024 business plan 'Transform 2 Win' is expected to boost operational efficiency and streamline portfolio. Encouragingly, the firm expects net sales from industrial activities for 2021 to increase 14-18% year on year thanks to solid backlog. The company’s strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are bolstering prospects. Further, collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture is revving up CNH Industrial’s digital capabilities. However, rising capex to develop advanced products and technologies might mar the CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. Also, surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins to a certain extent. High debt levels and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds. The stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

