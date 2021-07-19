CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,833 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

