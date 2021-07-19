CNH Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

