Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

