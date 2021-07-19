Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

