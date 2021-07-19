Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $422,819.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

