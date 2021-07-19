Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Buys $24,197.95 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $24,197.95.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

