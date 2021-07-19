ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,915.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $13,915.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,024,537,824 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

