Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 50.6% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. 17,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.