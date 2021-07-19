Comparing AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) & Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AC Immune and Cerevel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $16.46 million 32.62 -$66.04 million ($0.92) -8.03 Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$152.14 million ($2.01) -10.58

AC Immune has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AC Immune and Cerevel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

AC Immune presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.51%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given AC Immune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AC Immune and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -405.01% -31.66% -28.81% Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -64.65% -41.11%

Summary

AC Immune beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. AC Immune SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

