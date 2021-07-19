Comparing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.36%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.18 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.20 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.90 $15.87 million $0.47 97.00

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Blue Apron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

