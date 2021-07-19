Comparing Digerati Technologies (DTGI) & The Competition

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digerati Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.43 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 25.57

Digerati Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 601 2956 4504 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -22.74% -1,853.70% -10.74%

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies peers beat Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

