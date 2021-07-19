Comparing Ozon (OZON) & Its Rivals

Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON) is one of 40 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ozon to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ozon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ozon Competitors 218 1033 3146 60 2.68

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Ozon’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Ozon Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion -$307.24 million -28.82 Ozon Competitors $14.57 billion $664.75 million 7.04

Ozon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ozon competitors beat Ozon on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

