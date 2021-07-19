Comparing Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.78 $12.73 million $1.11 12.25

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 19.00% 9.76% 0.93%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.