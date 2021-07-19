Comparing Research Solutions (RSSS) & Its Peers

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 212 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Research Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1127 5733 10661 309 2.57

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 76.02%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -146.28% -11.48% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -98.00 Research Solutions Competitors $2.91 billion $313.54 million -202.46

Research Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.70, indicating that their average stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions competitors beat Research Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

