COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

