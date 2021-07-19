Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -13.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

CMTL opened at $23.05 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

