Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.