Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

