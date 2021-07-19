Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

