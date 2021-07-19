Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Downgraded to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XLP opened at $71.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

