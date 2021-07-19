Contour Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Contour Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895,608 shares during the quarter. News accounts for about 7.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of News worth $136,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in News by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in News by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. 77,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

