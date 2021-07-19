Contour Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for approximately 4.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

