Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for 1.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Bill.com worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Bill.com news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -221.95 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $197.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

