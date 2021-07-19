Contrasting FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 Plug Power 2 8 14 0 2.50

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.22%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $44.55, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84% Plug Power N/A -7.12% -4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Plug Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 29.81 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -27.29 Plug Power $230.24 million 64.20 -$596.16 million ($0.29) -89.69

FuelCell Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plug Power beats FuelCell Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a liquid hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing internet of things-based maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offes modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzer, an hydrogen generator optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.