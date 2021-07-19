Contrasting Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 955.75 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.43 Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.71 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -87.97

Lucira Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Myriad Genetics 1 4 0 0 1.80

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Given Lucira Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics -27.26% -7.33% -4.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Myriad Genetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. It has a a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

