Contrasting Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Cameco -2.02% -2.47% -1.62%

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -12.02 Cameco $1.34 billion 4.75 -$39.69 million ($0.13) -123.54

Nouveau Monde Graphite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cameco 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.45%. Cameco has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Cameco.

Summary

Cameco beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

