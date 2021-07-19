Contrasting SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SunPower and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77 Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $25.09, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $153.96, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than SunPower.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.12 billion 3.47 $475.05 million ($0.17) -133.24 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.81 $3.62 billion $4.17 30.74

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 33.55% -14.10% -1.71% Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers. The Commercial and Industrial Solutions segment includes direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sales of energy under power purchase agreements. The Other Segment consists worldwide power plant project development, project sales, and U.S. manufacturing. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

