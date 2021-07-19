Contrasting Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -73.14% -60.11% -43.59% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $22.88 million 4.69 -$17.58 million N/A N/A ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Summary

ALR Technologies beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE5100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc. develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

