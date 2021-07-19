Contrasting Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) & Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xunlei and Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $186.37 million 1.32 -$13.84 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.50 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -32.59

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -0.83% -0.56% -0.39% Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xunlei and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.85%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Xunlei.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Xunlei on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

