Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $644.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.79. The company has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

