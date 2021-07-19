Cooper Financial Group Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

