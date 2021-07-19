Cooper Financial Group Has $790,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $3,078,060.00. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,081. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $293.92 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $295.71. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

