Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $280.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

