Cooper Financial Group Purchases 3,524 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

