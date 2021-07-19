Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

