Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

