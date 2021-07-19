Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

WPC opened at $79.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

