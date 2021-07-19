CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 77,764 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68.

CXW stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

