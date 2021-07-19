Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

