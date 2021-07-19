Cormorant Asset Management LP Acquires 400,000 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,806. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

