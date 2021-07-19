Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $24.04 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.42% of Blueprint Medicines worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,319. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,055 shares of company stock worth $2,697,715. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

