Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $45.33 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,328,000. Novavax makes up about 1.0% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.07. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.