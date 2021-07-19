Cormorant Asset Management LP Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,512. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.