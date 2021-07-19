Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 175,000 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cormorant Asset Management LP trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $231.54. 18,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.13. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

