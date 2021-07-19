Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

